Capcom announce Monster Hunter Stories 1 and 2 will release on new platforms this summer

As part of the Capcom Highlights Day 2 video presentation, it was revealed Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are coming to new platforms in the summer. Monster Hunter Stories was originally only available on Nintendo 3DS and mobile platforms however, it will be arriving on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 14. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also be dropping on PlayStation 4 on the same day, which was only available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Riders can expect an epic summer full of adventure with Monster Hunter Stories and its new features, including full Japanese and English voiceovers, seven new subtitle languages, a new Museum Mode that spans over 200 pieces of concept art, background music, and developer sketches, and title updates that were previously only available in Japan. Experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with refined modeling, textures, and lighting in high definition.

Its sequel, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was universally loved on the site, with Capcom putting out an absolute gem of a game. In our review we said, “Despite minor issues, I’ve had so much more fun with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin than I thought I would. It’s exciting, funny, good-looking, and action packed – but it’s also full of heart. It’s not in competition with Monster Hunter: Rise. It exists as its own entity, and offers something very different for those who just don’t click with the main series. Aside a few minor issues, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a wonderful adventure.”

You can watch the teaser trailer from Capcom regarding Monster Hunter Stories below: