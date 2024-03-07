Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess new gameplay trailer released, coming to Game Pass

Capcom has released a new gameplay trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess during the Xbox Partner Showcase, while also revealing it’ll be a day one release later this year for Xbox Game Pass.

The game is “set on a mountain overrun by eerie Monsters called the Seethe”, says the publisher, adding “this single-player action game will put your strategy and combat skills to the test”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

As the protagonist Soh, it is the player’s duty to rescue villagers and restore peace along with the Maiden of the mountain, Yoshiro, by purging the defilement that infects their land on Mt. Kafuku. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess incorporates a unique real-time day to night cycle. During the day, the player’s strategy skills are put to the test as they deliberately plan to purge the defiled village by rescuing villagers, assigning roles to them, and fixing their defensive contraptions to prepare for an imminent battle. As night falls, it’s time to fight against the horrific Seethe that emerge from the Torii gates and aim to attack Yoshiro. Players must harness their combative skills as they defend the Maiden, adapt to the everchanging battle conditions, fight alongside the villagers, and use the power of Soh’s dance-like sword techniques. Enjoy a fusion of real-time strategy and exhilarating action by repeating this day-to-night cycle in order to purge the defilement and restore the land’s peace with Soh and Yoshiro.

Capcom says it’ll likely be showing more of the game off today (March 7th) during the Capcom Highlights show. Capcom is a busy publisher right now, as Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally out in a few short weeks, hitting on March 22nd.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 later this year.