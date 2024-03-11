Lunar Lander Beyond gets release date for PC and consoles

Atari and Dreams Uncorporated’s upcoming narrative adventure title Lunar Lander Beyond will be coming to PC and consoles on April 23. Based on the original simulation game Lunar Lander, it can now be pre-ordered on Steam and Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. The developers have taken the original and used their own signature art style and a narrative-heavy story to take it beyond what it was before, hoping to captivate players with rewarding gameplay and a huge story world.

In Lunar Lander Beyond, assume the role of the captain of the Pegasus Corporation flight crew. Guide a crew of intrepid explorers, advisors, and state-of-the-art landers through a series of demanding missions. Soar through the cosmos delivering crucial cargo, extracting valuable resources, and conducting daring rescues across a celestial tapestry of enigmatic moons and captivating planets. When mysterious portals appear, you’ll find yourself on a collision course with sinister truths that lie unseen behind the fabric of the universe’s curtain.

Some of the key features for Lunar Lander Beyond are as follows: