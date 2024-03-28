World War Z: Aftermath “Thrill of the Kill” free update drops today

Saber Interactive has announced a new free update for World War Z: Aftermath called “Thrill of the Kill” is out today, adding new perks, mutators, and also releasing a new post-apocalyptic lo-fi beats video.

Available for World War Z: Aftermath on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, Saber says this update brings “a ton of new ways to slay, including new mutators, weapon perks, and prestige perks”.

First though, let’s get into the lo-fi beats to… slay to, I suppose? And just in case you didn’t realise, this is a six hour long video of Zombie noises. The studio says that “World War Z also has a special treat for all you vibe-seekers out there: the new WWZ Lo-fi Beats to Relax/Study to video! The end of the world is a big mood, so grab a notebook or curl up in bed and chill out to six hours of raspy groans and spine-tingling moans from humanity’s last days”. Check it out, below:

Onto the main part of the update, then:

Nine new weapon perks are also available to enhance different aspects of your gameplay, including damage counters, reload speed, melee stamina and more. In addition, there are four fresh prestige perks for each existing class to acquire (32 in total), so grab your weapon of choice and take on the horde!

Here’s the list of the six mutators coming with “Thrill of the Kill”:

Anthrax: Special zombies leave a poisonous cloud upon death which can infect players.

Toss a Coin: Receive 10 supplies after killing a special zombie with a melee attack.

No Deliveries: All defenses and supplies in the store will be restricted.

Banshee: Screamer shouts deal 10% health damage at any distance.

Gladiators: The player who kills the most zombies during the wave earns additional resources.

Sinusitis: The Infector’s spitting distance is doubled, so watch out!

World War Z: Aftermath is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.