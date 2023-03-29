World War Z: Aftermath gets free ‘Against All Odds’ update

Saber Interactive has today released the free update for World War Z: Aftermath, as players will be able to jump into the Against All Odds content. The latest update adds two new Horde Mode maps in the shape of ‘New York’ and ‘Jerusalem,’ seven new mutators for Challenge Horde Mode, and new melee weapon, ‘the baton.’

Along with the free content coming as part of the Against All Odds update in World War Z: Aftermath, players will have the freedom to play as any character in all PvE episodes for the first time. AI party members can also use heavy weapons when playing alongside you, as well as getting some other improvements.

For those not familiar with World War Z: Aftermath, the official synopsis reads:

Powered by the next generation of Saber’s dynamic Swarm EngineTM, World War Z: Aftermath

lets you play on your own with AI squadmates or in co-op for up to four players with full crossplay

between PC and consoles. Take on hordes of ravenous zombies with all content from World War

Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem,

and Tokyo, plus two new campaign episodes in Rome (including Vatican City) and the Kamchatka

peninsula. Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath’s optional first-person mode,

decimate the undead with a new melee system, and level up eight unique classes with distinct

play styles and customizable loadouts.

Along with the Against All Odds update, there’re two new paid DLC packs available from today. The ‘Deadly Vice Weapon Skin Pack’ and ‘Rat Packs Weapon Skins Bundle’ are available for $4.99 each, and contain four weapon skins. Finally, players can also get their hands on a bonus in-game weapon skin by registering on PROS, a new platform powering online services for select upcoming games.