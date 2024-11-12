World War Z: Aftermath new update coming in December

Saber Interactive has announced that the next update for World War Z: Aftermath, “Sin City Apocalypse” is coming on December 5th to both PC and consoles.

The addon will be based on the Paramount Pictures movie, and will add three new missions in new map locations, as well as four new survivors. There’s going to be premium cosmetics, but also some free content including the “WASP-180 Defensive SMG weapon” as well as a new Bells trinket.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Set against the bright lights of Sin City, the “Vegas” story episode features four new survivors in a battle which will take you through the heart of the strip into a grand casino. Fight the zekes for survival while enjoying the sights and sounds of the town, but don’t forget: this isn’t a vacation. See if you can beat the odds and make it away with your winnings – and your life – intact! The “Vegas” story episode will be available on December 5 for $9.99. A night out on the town demands a little style, so Aftermath players will also be able to grab the new premium “Vegas Skin Pack” DLC on December 5 for $4.99, featuring a glamorous outfit for new survivor Sara Benedict, along with four dazzling new weapon skins, one each for the 1911 Protector Pistol, PAC-15 Sporting Carbine, WASP-180 Defensive SMG, and 1877 SBL Repeating Rifle.

There has been a good amount of updates for World War Z: Aftermath already, with the “Battle of Arizona” content recently adding new power-ups, class swapping in horde mode, and custom player portrait frames. In our review back in 2020 of the original, we said: “the Game of the Year Edition is a good version as it comes packed with some decent content. Horde mode, the Challenge mode, multiplayer, and the five story missions, each with three or four chapters to complete will keep you busy, and there are enough character classes to level up to keep things fresh for a while longer.”

World War Z: Aftermath is out now for PC and consoles.