World War Z: Aftermath new content revealed

Developer Saber Interactive has revealed the next major content instalment for World War Z: Aftermath, and it’s called “Valley of the Zeke”.

Described as the “first new premium campaign episode” for World War Z: Aftermath since 2021, when it was released, Valley of the Zeke will be set in Arizona and include three new maps as well as four new playable survivors. There will, as you’d expect, also be new weapon skins, character skins, and a free update that adds new zombie variants, a new Desert Eagle weapon, and some new content for Challenge Mode. All told, this a big deal for World War Z: Aftermath.

The new content will be landing on December 5th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and we’ve got the new trailer, below:

Powered by the next generation of Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z: Aftermath lets you play on your own with AI squadmates or in co-op for up to four players with full crossplay between PC and consoles. Take on hordes of ravenous zombies with all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, featuring full episodes in New York, Moscow, Jerusalem, Tokyo, Marseille, Rome (including Vatican City), the Kamchatka peninsula, and coming soon, Arizona! Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath’s optional first-person mode, decimate the undead with a new melee system, and level up eight unique classes with distinct play styles and customizable loadouts.

New zombie enemy types that will appear in all episodes, including the Juggernaut, a special zombie unit that can dish out the pain while charging down your line, as well as new military zombies with combat armor for an even greater challenge.

The new Desert Eagle secondary weapon, a large-caliber pistol that packs tremendous stopping power when you need it most.

A new set of exciting mutators for Challenge Mode Mode and Challenge Horde Mode. Equip all auto-turrets with explosive ammo (but with reduced lifespan), embrace the Wild West theme by forcing everyone to use repeating rifles and revolvers, and more!

The addition of the recently released Rome XL map to Challenge Horde Mode (available only for Aftermath on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

Valley of the Zeke is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation, and Xbox on December 5th for $9.99.