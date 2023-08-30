Avatar Generations adds guilds, heroes, and new campaigns

Avatar Generations and its massive anniversary month is continuing apace, with new iconic heroes, campaigns, and guilds.

As part of the month long celebrations for Avatar Generations (it’s been a year since the beta), there are some big new updates coming, as follows:

TEAM AZULA: The highly anticipated coming of Azula, the fierce Fire Nation Princess, and her talented companions, Ty Lee and Mai, in an all new Event Quest about their military occupation of Omashu, now called New Ozai.

GUILDS: This new feature allows players to connect socially and earn exclusive rewards by adventuring together.

This is the biggest expansion for Avatar Generations since the Rise of Kyoshi event in April, with Event Quests offering new story campaigns and battle challenges, and giving new rewards for taking part. The Team Azula quest is replacing the Zuko Alone one which came in early August, though that is still doable for the month of August.

Avatar Generations is a mobile RPG adventure in which players assemble a team of iconic heroes and villains as they experience the series’ core story and all-new original content. Players strategize in turn-based battles, utilizing team synergy and formations, and can take on the 100 Year War, the Rise of Kyoshi, and players from around the world in the PvP Battle Arena by collecting the fiercest warriors across the Four Nations in a single team. Avatar Generations will continue to add new and original franchise content to the game, in addition to adding Avatars and their stories from across the Avatar universe. Players eager to experience the new, original campaign and collect iconic characters in the August anniversary event can download Avatar Generations for iPhone/iPad from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play Store.

The new event quest is available until August 29th, though CDE Entertainment and developer Navigator Games does add that more themed events are “planned for the future”.

Avatar Generations is available now on iOS and Android devices.