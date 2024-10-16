Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 details more post-launch content in new trailer

Saber Interactive have released a new trailer featuring some of the new content coming to their hugely successful shooter, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, which released earlier this year to high praise from gamers and hobbyists alike.

A new Lethal Difficulty mode is coming to Operations Mode, upping the stakes even more for those Astartes who find spreading the Emperor’s Light just a little too easy at present. Alongside the new mode, a whole new Operations mission will launch. Entitled “Termination”, this PvE engagement will see players face off against the might of a Tyranid Bio-Titan.

All this is due “very, very soon” in a free update, while a Dark Angels cosmetic pack is also en route. This will include a number or cosmetic unlocks to bedeck your Space Marine in the livery of the fabled First Legion. More content such as the new Volkite pistol, additional Operations and more cosmetic packs are promised to drop throughout 2025, including the much-anticipated Horde Mode. In this classic mode made famous by Gears of the War, the only objective is to dig in and survive for as long as possible against incredible odds.

Mick reviewed Space Marine 2 in September and loved it, saying:

Perhaps most crucially, Saber Interactive have created an arena of war worthy of the universe that fans will absolutely love, and newcomers will enjoy simply for the solid mechanics and responsive, thrilling violence. Played on PS5, the controller haptics make you feel every thundering step and every roaring rev of the chainsword, while the gorgeous visuals present a stunningly grimy world of alien swamps and battle-blasted fortresses. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is a superb foray into the universe and a more-than-worthy successor to the 2011 original.

We don’t have a concrete release date for the first major content update for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, but when we do we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, check out the new content trailer below:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S & X.