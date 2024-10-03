Exploding Kittens VR released for Meta Quest headsets

Saber Interactive has announced its latest VR title, Exploding Kittens VR is out now for Meta Quest headsets. The game might sound like a shooter, but it’s actually not at all what you’d expect, and is instead a strategy-based card game.

Exploding Kittens VR will cost £14.99 or €19.99, and the original Exploding Kittens card game was one of the most-backed Kickstarter games of all time, says the publisher. It has since been on mobile devices, and had an animated TV show on Netflix.

Exploding Kittens VR supports up to 15 players through a vibrant social hub, as well as multiplayer games for up to five players, and a solo mode against bots. Force your rivals to draw the dreaded Exploding Kitten and claim victory as the last player standing! You can also personalize in-game avatars, explore the social hub, and enjoy a range of fun mini-games exclusive to Exploding Kittens VR.

Here’s some of the key features, and it’s available from the Meta quest store page:

Experience Your Favorite Card Game Like Never Before: Socialize with friends and make new enemies in this laugh-out-loud VR strategy experience based on the hit card game.

Master a Variety of Tools to Win: Use a slew of tools to strategically outsmart your opponents and come out on top. Look into the future, steal items from other players and deny their moves, defuse an Exploding Kitten at a crucial moment, and more!

Three Unique Game Modes: Battle it out in either classic or blitz mode for up to five players, or against your biggest rival in duel mode.

Engage with Immersive Social Hub: Discover an array of exciting activities in the social hub, including mini-games, character customization and more!

This is the same Saber who are behind games like Space Marine 2, Heading Out, MudRunner VR, and a whole lot more, so there’s a good chance it could be a fun, interesting title.

Exploding Kittens VR is out now for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3.