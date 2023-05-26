World War Z gets some Warhammer 40k in game trinkets

Saber Interactive has announced that World War Z: Aftermath is getting some Warhammer 40k goodies, in celebration and anticipation of Space Marine 2.

The option will be there to show “loyalty to the Emperor with the Lieutenant Titus trinket”, whereas if you want to be a heretic, you can show your leaning towards Xenos with the Hormangaunt Tyranid trinket. This is all part of the Warhammer Skulls Festival which is running until June 1st.

Whether you’re a Space Marine or Tyranid, show off your allegiance in the eternal war while mowing down Zekes with the new chibi-styled Lieutenant Titus and Hormagaunt Tyranid trinkets, directly inspired by Space Marine 2! These trinkets can be used by any character in the game, and both are available now for FREE to all World War Z: Aftermath players.

In case you’re wondering why these two games are crossing over like this, well, Saber Interactive is part of Embracer Group, but Saber is also behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and World War Z (and SnowRunner and Evil Dead: The Game, actually). So yeah, it actually makes a lot more sense than you first realise.

There’s been a heap of Warhammer titles announced just lately, including Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, and even that comes just after Boltgun was released. Speaking of, you can read our review of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, where Mick says that it’s “a game that knows exactly what it wants to be. It sets out its stall early and rarely deviates from the plan, but what could be considered just another also-ran Doom-alike is saved by awesome shooting and a healthy regard for squibbing Chaos Terminators. Is it new and fresh? Not really, but it’s great fun all the same”.

World War Z: Aftermath is available now for PC and consoles.