There’s been some absolutely huge news in game publishing today, as the Embracer group acquires Square Enix studios. The huge publisher will soon (once the acquisition goes through) be the proud owners of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, along with their impressive back catalogue of IP. There are plenty of beloved series such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and The Legacy of Kain are among the selection, with a library of over 50 games on their way to Embracer.

“”We are thrilled to welcome these studios into the Embracer Group. We recognize the fantastic IP, world class creative talent, and track record of excellence that have been demonstrated time and again over the past decades. It has been a great pleasure meeting the leadership teams and discussing future plans for how they can realize their ambitions and become a great part of Embracer,” says Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO, Embracer Group.

”Embracer is the best kept secret in gaming: a massive, decentralized collection of entrepreneurs whom we are thrilled to become a part of today. It is the perfect fit for our ambitions: make high-quality games, with great people, sustainably, and grow our existing franchises to their best versions ever. Embracer allows us to forge new partnerships across all media to maximize our franchises’ potential and live our dreams of making extraordinary entertainment,” says Phil Rogers, Square Enix America and Europe CEO.”

They may not be a name everyone is familiar with, but Embracer have been growing rapidly in the publishing space over the last few years, with acquisitions of THQ Nordic, Koch Media and Gearbox to name but a few. If this is anything to go by they won’t be stopping anytime soon, so you should get used to seeing them in your video games now.