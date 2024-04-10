Dinolords gets a new gameplay trailer

Dinolords, the next published game from Ghost Ship Publishing (the team behind Deep Rock Galactic) has revealed a gameplay trailer for the upcoming strategy game where you get to command dinosaurs.

The trailer was revealed at the first Triple-i Initiative, whereby Søren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Publishing said: “We’re so excited to be able to highlight Dinolords at the Triple-i Initiative Showcase today. We’ve been consistently impressed with Northplay’s work, and we’re delighted to be able to offer them a platform to showcase their game to the indie gaming community,” adding: “Northplay is a wonderful example of how much talent the Danish games industry has to offer – I just can’t believe they’ve unveiled the great secret about our dinosaur-filled history”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Developed by Danish studio Northplay, Dinolords takes place in an alternate history in which the King of Denmark launches the first dinosaur-powered conflict with his invasion of England. Players will take on the role of an English Lord, defending their land against the ferocious invaders, and taming their own primeval beasts for battle. Mixing real-time strategy with action RPG gameplay, Dinolords will see players gathering resources, building a city, constructing fortifications, and commanding units in a shocking new age of medieval warfare.

“We’re honoured to be showcasing our brand new trailer thanks to the Triple-i Initiative amongst so many incredible games and developers that make up the amazing indie corner of the games industry,” said Michael Flarup, CEO of Northplay. “We’ve poured a lot of love into Dinolords and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it when it launches into early access next year”.

Here’s some of the features from the Steam page:

A modern genre hybrid with a player controlled protagonist in a realtime strategy setting

Gather resources, automate, refine and craft goods and weapons

Build a medieval city with housing, production and specialist buildings

Build impressive fortifications with a modular castle system

Command units and participate in epic medieval battles

Dinosaurs!

Dinolords is set to launch into PC early access via Steam in 2025.