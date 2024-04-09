Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland demo is available now, CE details revealed

Developer Wallride has announced a demo for Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is available now, with the full game launching in Spring for Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on Steam.

There will also be an exclusive Limited Run physical edition for NES. Yes, NES, and that’s likely to tie in with the “8 bit mode” the game contains. You can check out a new trailer showing the 8 bit mode as well as the modern looking game, below:

When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they’re in a video game of their own! Toggle between beautiful 8-bit and HD art, select your favourite baby and play solo or co-op in Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, a neo-retro platformer.

The collector’s edition genuinely looks pretty decent, firing off all kinds of nostalgia for old fans, thanks to the Reptar figure. The NES-Edition comes with an emailed PC code, so it also has a modern way of playing it.

You can see the CE edition below. The NES-edition is pictured, and this CE is available until April 21st for pre-order.

Limited Run is proud to offer two tiers of collector’s editions. The VHS Edition is inspired by classic Nickelodeon orange tapes and features an LRG-signature VHS-styled box and gold Reptar SteelBook. Collectors going a step further can pick up a Collector’s Edition that features an exclusive gold Reptar figure from Super7 alongside extras like a CD soundtrack, a digital code for the full game to be delivered upon digital release, and a certificate of authenticity. Finally, for Rugrats fans looking to take the game’s retro-inspiration to the next level, Limited Run is offering an exclusive NES edition. This throwback release can play Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland in retro mode fully on a player’s original NES (or other compatible hardware). Players can pick up a standard edition or a Collector’s Edition, which features the Super7 Reptar figure and an exclusive Nickelodeon-orange cartridge.

Here’s the key features for the game, as well:

4 playable babies with unique abilities: Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil!

Progress by grabbing Bottles, Cookies, Reptar Coins and more!

Play solo or in co-op, where kids and parents need to stick together to win

Toggle between nostalgic 8-bit or beautiful HD graphics

Use your trusty screwdriver to enter engaging boss fights with familiar faces

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is coming to PC via Steam, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation in Spring.