Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 and Switch

Limited Run Games has announced pre-orders are open now for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Ultimate Edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

As you may have guessed, Limited Run Games specialises in physical copies of games, and this new version (hence the Ultimate Edition at the end of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge) includes the Dimension Shellshock and the Radical Reptiles DLCs, as well as Survival Mode, and some exclusive colour palettes.

The collector’s edition will come in a “Deluxe Gatefold Box” and includes:

Physical copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Ultimate Edition

Lithograph Set

Complete 3 Disc CD Soundtrack

Set of Four Exclusive Game Inspired Playmates Toys TMNT Figures

But that’s still not all, as there are two new vinyl releases that are also available to pre-order now.

Limited Run Games says: “Inspired by the music of one of the most iconic pop-culture licenses of all time, the Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Shredders Revenge Radical Remixes is an all-new original soundtrack composed by Tee Lopes, remixed in the spirit of a NES™ soundtrack.”

The publisher continues: “Sean Bialo (Penny’s Big Breakaway, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Double Dragon Gaiden) is on board to supervise the sound identity of the soundtrack, with several esteemed guests invited to add their own unique touch to the album”.

Here’s the list:

Anamanaguchi, the legendary chiptune-based pop & rock band from NYC behind Scott Pilgrim vs. the World OST, has remixed the ever-popular ‘Panic in the Sky!’, while Jake Kaufman, the composer of chiptunes such as Shovel Knight, has remixed ‘It Won’t Fly!’.

Button Masher, Grammy Award Winning Video Game Music Artist and frontman of the current chiptune scene gives his own inspired spin on ‘Rumble in The Zoo’.

Keiji Yamagishi, one of the original 80’s composers of the Ninja Gaiden series, and considered a pioneer of chiptune music, produced the 8-bit version of ‘The Lost Archenemies’.

Tomoya Tomita, member of Konami’s audio team in the 90’s and part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project has leant his talents, remixing ‘A Few Screws Loose

Pre-orders for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Ultimate Edition are available now and will close on November 3rd.