Yakuza physical collections coming via Limited Run Games

Limited Run Games has teamed up with Sega for a run of seven physical collections for the Yakuza series, with two announced to start with.

Those first two are Yakuza 0 (for PlayStation 4) and Yakuza Kiwami for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch,. Pre-orders for the “Classic Edition” and standalones started on the Friday just gone (October 11th) and run through until November 10th.

Limited Run Games says that it “believes this legendary series deserves a legendary set of collector’s editions. Classic Editions of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami each include a CD soundtrack, acrylic standee, and more collectibles that celebrate Yakuza’s colourful, often wild, and always dramatic world”. The team adds that “Classic Editions will also be available for PC players in addition to console releases.”

These first two releases kick off a full schedule of physical Yakuza releases, allowing fans to own a complete run of the series so far. The entire collection features a unified design, from cover art and CD cases to tattooed Classic Edition slipcovers. Fans who order the first entry in this collection, Yakuza 0, will also receive a free seven-game slipcase to display their collection.

Here’s the contents and details on each edition, then:

Yakuza 0 – Standard Editions ($34.99)

Physical copy of Yakuza 0 for PS4 or Xbox

Booklet

7-Game Slipcase

Yakuza 0 – Classic Edition ($74.99)

Physical copy of Yakuza 0 for PS4, Xbox or PC

Character Cards

Keychain

CD Soundtrack

Collectible Acrylic Standee

Spot Glass Premium Box with Slipcover

7-Game Slipcase (included in PS4 & Xbox versions only)

Yakuza Kiwami – Standard Editions ($34.99)

Physical copy of Yakuza Kiwami for Switch, PS4 or Xbox

Booklet

Yakuza Kiwami – Classic Edition ($74.99)

Physical copy of Yakuza Kiwami for Switch, PS4, Xbox or PC

Character Cards

CD Soundtrack

MesuKing Cards

Collectible Acrylic Standee

Spot Glass Premium Box with Slipcover

You can pre-order now from Limited Run Games. Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Switch on October 24th.