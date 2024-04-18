Sker Ritual released on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and PC today

Wales Interactive has announced its round-based zombie survival first-person shooter Sker Ritual is out today for PC, Xbox, and PS5.

Sker Ritual is a spin off to the 2020 title Maid of Sker, and will feature all the content from the PC early access version, plus the big 1.0 update which includes new weapons, story content, objectives, and more.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

In Sker Ritual, players will battle hordes of horrific enemies, alone or in up to four-player co-op, and attempt to survive the onslaught of Sker Island’s vicious Quiet Ones. Gun down masses of enemies, collect Celtic God powers, upgrade an arsenal of steampunk weapons and attempt to defeat the evil on Sker Island. Sker Ritual has four unique locations to explore, with countless secrets to discover, optional objectives, and easter eggs which progress the story from Maid of Sker’s evil ending.

Dr. David Banner MBE – CEO & Co-Founder at Wales Interactive said: “We are super excited to bring Sker Ritual to players on console and PC”. Banner added: “Over the past two years, our core team of five has been working non-stop to implement community feedback from the PC Early Access, ensuring the 1.0/console launch is the complete package. We cannot wait to see the community response to Sker Ritual. Good luck out there, The Quiet Ones are waiting for you.”

The key features from the press release, are listed below:

Traverse alone or rally with friends: Battle the Quiet Ones alone or with up to three additional players in online co-op. Be warned, the hordes scale based on the player count.

Four haunting locations to explore: Fight your way through four maps each with their own secrets to uncover. Explore the Cursed Lands of Lavernock, Ashes of Sker Hotel, Sewers of the Dead, and Deadly Lover's Fortress.

Wield the power of Celtic Gods: Killing enemies offer a chance to drop powerful Miracles, each offering a choice of three upgradable powers. Bound to a Celtic God, each upgrade comes with a different rarity, core attributes and power.

Face off against terrifying horrors: The Quiet Ones are back and they have brought friends. Sker Island is crawling with new enemies and elites, each with their own abilities and one goal in mind, total destruction

Sker Ritual is out today for PC and consoles.