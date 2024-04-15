Sweet Transit will launch out of early access later this month

Developer Ernestas Norvaišas and publisher Team17 Digital has announced that city builder Sweet Transit will release on April 22nd. That’s the day it’ll leave early access and get the 1.0 update, but it’s also been confirmed that the title will be released on Epic Games Store on the same date.

The team explains that in early access, Sweet Transit has had four major updates, with the game “introducing new resource chains, buildings, and trains, along with overhauled logistics and planning systems, customisable difficulty and world generation, ‘scenarios’ challenge mode, Steam Deck support, an updated UI, improved tutorials, and countless quality of life changes”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Sweet Transit combines system automation, city building, and the potential for players to craft an intricate and crucial rail network for their settlements. The 1.0 update will include new Civic Buildings, Production Chains, newspaper stories, and a new population, along with a collection of quality of life changes, and bug fixes.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Systems-led city builder: Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society

Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society Customisable rail network: Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians

Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians Evolve your industry: From steam to diesel, and beyond, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal

From steam to diesel, and beyond, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal Be a person of the people: Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements

Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements Full modding support: Create custom content via Steam Workshop, including structures, locomotives, in-game rules, progression markers, and graphics

Sweet Transit will release out of early access into 1.0 on Steam and also on Epic Games Store on April 22nd.