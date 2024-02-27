Autopsy Simulator coming this year

Woodland Games and Team17 Digital have today announced Autopsy Simulator will be arriving on PC this year. The first-person horror experience was first announced two years ago, and with a release date announcement coming soon, players shouldn’t have too much longer to wait.

In Autopsy Simulator: Dead Memories, you play a middle-aged pathologist whose life has taken a turn for the worse. After a career downfall and the loss of your beloved wife, you live each day shattered and exhausted. One day during a routine post-mortem, you find a relic of your past hidden inside a body. Now, it feels like something just won’t let go…

It sounds rather interesting, as players will have to study realistic case files which have been created in collaboration with real-world forensic practitioners, and through examinations and dissections, they’ll have to learn all they can about the dead in order to solve the mystery of their deaths

In the standalone story mode, Dead Memories, players will dive into the story of Jack Hanman. After his life takes a turn for the worse, Jack must battle his inner demons while performing a range of gruesome post-mortem procedures in this narrative-driven psychological horror experience.

Some of the key features of Autopsy Simulator are as follows:

● Gruesome anatomical detail and medically certified autopsy procedures: Dissect anatomically accurate bodies using a range of autopsy procedures and tools authentic to real-world practice.

● Realistic true crime scenarios: Study a range of case files designed by real-life pathomorphologists and forensic doctors, then use what you learn to guide each autopsy.

● Narrative-driven story mode with simulation gameplay: In Autopsy Simulator: Dead Memories, follow a gripping personal mystery while performing medically accurate autopsy procedures vetted by a certified pathologist.