Team17 Digital announces Jumping Jazz Cats

Team17 Digital and developer Le Catnip Collective has joined together to announce Jumping Jazz Cats, coming soon to Steam.

Described as “a game where you play as a cat, with your friends”, you can check out the announcement trailer, below:

Play, race and hang with your feline friends in this online platformer party game! Purrfect your pussycat parkour as you sprint, jump, bounce, swing, skid and slide through a collection of collaborative and competitive mini-games set in a grandiose cartoon mansion. Get jumpin’, jazz cats! Grind down handrails, swing from chandeliers, bounce off cushions, perform acrobatic jumps, slide across slippery floors and climb the curtains! While the humans are away, the cats will play! These amical mini-games are played in teams and include rip-roaring races, fat cat collectathons and epic showdowns between shadow cats and mighty lions! To win, your cat pack will need to collaborate and pull off the fanciest pussycat parkour!

Ann Hurley, General Manager, Team17 Digital, said: “We’re excited to share that Team17 has partnered with Le Catnip Collective! Our developers showcased Jumping Jazz Cats at Gamescom this year, and the response was fantastic. We know that party game and cat lovers alike are going to enjoy finding out lots more about the game.”

Arun Sol Warszawski, Co-founder and Sound Designer said “Le Catnip Collective is paws-itively delighted to announce our partnership with Team17! With their support, our little indie studio has created its first game, Jumping Jazz Cats, and we are SO excited for folks to find out more about it!”

Here’s the key features:

2-9 players online

4 local players can join via split-screen

6 levels across the mansion to discover

6 cat-GIF inspired mini-games

10 original jazz tracks that influence gameplay during the choruses

Mix and match levels, mini-games and songs for immense variety

Blend of co-operative and competitive strategies

Jumping Jazz Cats is “coming soon” to PC via Steam.