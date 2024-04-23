Thalassa Edge of the Abyss to be published by Team17 Digital

Developer Sarepta Studio has teamed up with Team17 Digital on Thalassa Edge of the Abyss for publishing duties, with the game coming on June 18th.

Thalassa Edge of the Abyss will come to Steam on that date, from the same team behind My Child Lebensborn, with this title an “atmospheric story of self-discovery, intricate relationships, and sea drenched sorrow”.

Check out the newly released announcement trailer, below:

Following the journey of Cam, a deep-sea diver and member of the Thalassa’s crew, players will undertake an expedition to the final resting place of the Thalassa, Cam’s old ship, which now lays shipwrecked and abandoned on the sea floor. To get the answers Cam so desperately seeks, players must explore the wreckage, pick through clues left by Cam’s old crew, and piece together the events, ultimately uncovering the truth behind Thalassa’s untimely end.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

An Emotional Journey – Follow the personal struggles of each member of the Thalassa, and explore how stress, grief, and loss impact the mind

Follow the personal struggles of each member of the Thalassa, and explore how stress, grief, and loss impact the mind Uncover the Mystery – As the only diver left, head down to the Thalassa’s final resting place, discover clues, and piece them together to unravel the events leading up to disaster

As the only diver left, head down to the Thalassa’s final resting place, discover clues, and piece them together to unravel the events leading up to disaster Get to Know Your Crew – Discover a story that picks apart the complexities of human emotions, and learn more about the intricate relationships between the crew members

Discover a story that picks apart the complexities of human emotions, and learn more about the intricate relationships between the crew members Explore the Wreckage – Navigate through the debris of the Thalassa, avoiding obstacles, and using tools to unblock areas of the ship to continue exploring

Team17 has a wide range of games it has published, such as Dredge, or Classified: France ’44. The publisher has certainly come a long way since being known as the “worms” team.

Thalassa Edge of the Abyss is coming to PC via Steam on June 18th.