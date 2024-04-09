Team17 announces partnership to publish Amber Isle

Amber Isle, the upcoming “prehistoric shop sim” from Ambertail Games will be published by Team17 Digital, it has today been announced.

Team17 says that the developer and publisher “welcomes players to set up shop” in “a friendly village packed with residents to befriend, items to craft and sell, and adventures to be had”, and it’ll be coming to Steam for PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the announcement trailer, below, but be prepared, it looks pretty adorable and lovely.

Amber Isle welcomes players to the eponymous Isle, a friendly village fit to bursting with an eclectic mix of prehistoric animals (Paleofolk). As the new (and only) shopkeep on Amber Isle, it falls to players to stock their store with everything their Paleo-pals might need. Does the microraptor need a micro-chair? The plesiosaur some water-proof paper? Each customer has their own unique needs and behaviours, so players will need to haggle, pawn, and counter-offer to get the best price possible, making their shop a resounding success and saving Amber Isle from the brink of fossilisation. Whittled down to its last remaining residents, Amber Isle has well and truly seen better days, and a last-ditch effort to save it sees the grumpy iguanodon Mayor Clawsworth cast a keen yet cynical eye over the new venture, hopeful that Amber Isle can return to its glory days. After designing their own Paleo-character, players will adventure out into the world of Amber Isle, spending their days maintaining their shop, befriending the locals, and improving the village enough to convince other Paleofolk to return and take up residence permanently.

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Open Shop: Customise, name, and run your shop your way – use the profits to unlock new shop décor, walls, floors, and more, making the space uniquely yours.

Customise, name, and run your shop your way – use the profits to unlock new shop décor, walls, floors, and more, making the space uniquely yours. Rebuild the Island: Rebuild, decorate, and unlock new areas to explore, and with enough improvement, Paleofolk will start to take up residence on the island permanently.

Rebuild, decorate, and unlock new areas to explore, and with enough improvement, Paleofolk will start to take up residence on the island permanently. Meet the Neighbours: Ambler Isle is home to 48 different Paleofolk to befriend, including Ice Age mammals, Permian amphibians, marine life, invertebrates, and more.

Ambler Isle is home to 48 different Paleofolk to befriend, including Ice Age mammals, Permian amphibians, marine life, invertebrates, and more. Paleo-you: Express your penchant for the prehistoric and design your very own Paleofolk – change your clothes, crests, and colours, to create your perfect paleo-persona.

