Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Path of Redemption update coming today

Fatshark has announced the Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Path of Redemption update will be coming on today (April 16th), adding a new system called The Personality Scourge, as well as a new enemy, and a new condition.

The Personality Scourge is a new system that lets you change your operative, including background, name, voice, and height, and you can do this by exchanging ordo dockets. It’s a fairly large update, so let’s have a look at the trailer (below), and get into the list of what’s coming in this update on April 16th.

So, aside the personality scourge addition, here’s what else to expect:

A new free way to collect rewards: penance points will now count towards a progression track composed of 40+ tiers, allowing players to unlock earnable rewards.

A new home for penances in the Mourningstar: Hestia will be in charge of keeping a record of the rejects’ penances and will join the rest of the Mourningstar crew in voice-overs during missions.

200+ new penances: a slew of new penances will be added to the game for players to complete. These will be divided into new categories.

100+ new earnable rewards: these will include new insignias, portrait frames, emotes, poses, weapon trinkets, and cosmetics such as the loyalist Moebian 6th outfits.

New reward type – titles: allowing players to brag about their most impressive achievements.

Improved penance UI and menu: allowing players to better track penances and progress toward rewards.

New puzzles, challenges, and collectibles: we are adding several puzzles across Tertium Hive for players to discover and solve.

New enemy: the Dreg Tox Bomber will join the ranks of the heretics, hurling Blight Grenades filled with toxic fumes.

New condition: Pox Gas will join the roster of conditions that can spread across Tertium. Recommendation: don’t breathe too deeply.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is out now for PC. The Path of Redemption update will be released for free on April 16th.