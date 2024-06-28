Ghostrunner 2 ‘Heat Pack’ DLC available now

505 Games and One More Level have released ‘Heat Pack,’ the latest cosmetic-themed DLC for its cyberpunk-action thriller Ghostrunner 2. Out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the latest DLC contains four cosmetic items to make both you and your motorcycle look cool af once again.

The Heat Pack DLC for Ghostrunner 2 includes heat-themed katanas and hand skins, as well as a motorcycle skin for your journey through the Dharma Tower and the wastelands beyond.

Design Heat Motorcycle Skin

HEDSPIN /// FLAME Sword and Hand Skin

HEDSPIN /// DUNE Sword and Hand Skin

HEDSPIN /// LAVA Sword and Hand Skin

If players own the Season Pass or Brutal Edition of Ghostrunner 2, they’ll be able to grab the Heat Pack DLC at no extra cost. However, it is also available for £3.99 to everyone right now. The new DLC joins the already released Ice Pack and Dragon Pack. The Season Pass will include the upcoming Anniversary Pack and the highly anticipated Endless Moto Mode, so it might be worth grabbing it to get ready.

We reviewed Ghostrunner 2 when it released and said “Ghostrunner 2 is no less frustrating than its predecessor, and may even be tougher overall from the get-go, but it’s also a ridiculously addictive game. One More Level is a developer that fully understands the ethos behind its own name, and nails that exact chemistry with every second of Ghostrunner 2. You always want one more room, one more kill, one more ride, one more level. It will test your patience a lot, and your resolve even more, but it will also reward your perseverance with a rush of endorphins every time you overcome a tricky section or clear a tough room of enemies.”

You can watch the Heat Pack DLC trailer below: