Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds expansion dated, coming to Epic Games Store in Summer

ArenaNet and NCSOFT has announced not only the release date for Guild Wars 2 expansion, Janthir Wilds, but also that the game is coming to Epic Games Store.

Janthir Wilds is the fifth expansion for MMORPG Guild Wars 2, and will be coming on August 20th. The team says it will “introduce a suite of new features long-requested by fans beginning with Homesteads, the most player-friendly housing system in an MMORPG”.

With a brand new customization and decorating interface, heroes can create and adorn their very own housing space for their friends and guild mates. New weapons and mount skills welcome adventurers to the uncharted, primordial region of Janthir, be it by taking hold of a spear, a new character terrestrial weapon type, or by hopping into the saddle of the enhanced Warclaw mount. For the first time since launch, a new weapon type will be added for terrestrial combat. The two-handed spear will become available to all nine of the game’s professions. Each profession will use their spear differently, be it ranged or melee, and provide a multitude of new skills to further enhance player skill customization and gameplay builds. The expansion’s all-new story begins in the wake of the events of Secrets of the Obscure. Together with the Astral Ward and a council of nations from across Tyria, players will journey to Janthir and make contact with the Lowland Kodan, the tribal, pastoral residents of this rugged region, learning about their culture, and discovering the secrets of a primordial magical threat wreaking havoc in the depths of the wild.

“From the beginning we wanted to bring together many of the items that have been on both our and the community’s wishlist for years,” said Josh Davis, Guild Wars 2 Game Director. “Janthir Wilds is proof of our commitment to continue to surprise and delight while improving the Guild Wars 2 gameplay experience in unexpected ways, and to support game modes for both the cooperative and competitive communities.”

On top of this, the game (along with all the content from the past 12 years) will hit Epic Games Store later this Summer.

Here’s the list of key features for the DLC, from the press release:

Once ruling solely in the underwater domain, spears are heading above the waves. Each of the game's nine professions will wield their spear in different ways, showcasing their talents through unique skills that provide enticing new gameplay possibilities. Anyone with a Guild Wars 2 account can partake in a beta to try out the new spear gameplay from June 27-30.

Bursting from the World-vs-World game mode, the Warclaw will join player mount stables as a new option for exploring the mountains and river valleys of Janthir, using its unique double-jump ability to navigate tough terrain

For the first time since 2019, a new raid will play host to some of Janthir Wilds' toughest encounters, challenging 10-player groups with epic boss battles; both the raid and its more difficult Challenge Mode will be added in a follow-up release.

The mysterious magical entities of Janthir channel the energy from the very land itself, a mystic and ineffable enigma in this unexplored region of Tyria…

A new legendary spear and backpack item will be earnable by players in future content releases, along with a host of new armor and weapon sets.

Guild Wars 2 is out now for PC, and comes to Epic Games Store in Summer.