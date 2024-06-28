Hello Kitty Island Adventure gets ‘Sunshine Celebration’ update

Sunblink and Sanrio have released the eighth major content update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure called ‘Sunshine Celebration.’ The brand new update will feature new weekly stories, the return of the Sunshine Celebration event, a new avatar type for player characters, and more.
The exciting features coming to the Hello Kitty Island Adventure update include the following:
Sunshine Celebration Event – The highlight of the summer returns with a refreshing twist! Starting July 10, players can help My Melody collect and trade lemonade at the Lemonade Stand for refreshing citrus-themed rewards. If you missed last year’s Sunshine Celebration, the classic rewards have also returned for another chance at snagging them!
Music Players – Looking to add that perfect ambiance to your cabins? Now you can add Music Players to your rooms! Collect over 150 discs around the Island, and choose whichever you want to listen to.
New Avatar Type – Gallop back into character customization to select an all-new avatar type – the horse! Create an adorable character while taking advantage of new styles, features, and patterns.
Saunarator – What’s this wreck uncovered in Mount Hothead? Help repair the Saunarator to produce a Steamy effect and reveal Scorching Sunfish, Hearthlings, and new Thermals when the steam rises.
And More! – Discover new flowers, story and birthday quests, visitors and more in this delightful update, out now.
We loved it when it released and said “Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a charming game filled with copious amounts of content. It allows you to play exactly how you want to, with puzzles and quests that will keep you occupied for hours. There’s already so much to do, and I can’t imagine how Sunblink will continue to add more, but I’m definitely going to keep on playing. It does a lot of things better than Animal Crossing Island Adventure did, and not that it’s trying to be better than Nintendo’s wonderful life sim, it’s certainly something you should play if KK and crew were your jam. However, there’re a fair amount of similarities, and if you’re not one for enjoying cute and cuddly things, this might not be for you.”
You can watch the Hello Kitty Island Adventure update trailer here: