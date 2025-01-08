Hello Kitty Island Adventure coming to Switch and PC this month

Sunblink and Sanrio have together confirmed that cozy life-sim Hello Kitty Island Adventure is coming to Switch and Pc on January 30th, with a PlayStation version is also coming later this year.

Originally exclusive to Apple Arcade, it was a huge hit in 2023, winning the Apple Arcade game of the year award, but now it’ll also be PC and Switch.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it’s clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

“When we first debuted Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade, players discovered a world where friendship and kindness open doors and lift us up.” said Julian Farrior, CEO and founder of Sunblink. “Hello Kitty fans and total newcomers found calm and clarity in our island adventure, where you can be anyone and explore a charming world with your friends. Helping bring kindness, inclusion, and good vibes to more people is a tremendous honour, and we can’t wait for Switch and PC players to join the fun.”

“Hello Kitty continues spreading smiles and her presence in the digital space with the expansion of Hello Kitty Island Adventure onto new platforms. For 50 years, Hello Kitty has connected generations through friendship, positivity, and kindness,” says Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer at Sanrio Inc. “Bringing the game to more platforms allows even more fans to immerse themselves in Sanrio’s world and create lasting memories with Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and other fan-favourite characters. This expansion reflects our commitment to connecting with fans everywhere and embracing new ways to share Hello Kitty’s message of joy and connection.”

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is out now for Apple Arcade, and coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on January 30th. A PS4 and PlayStation 5 release is due later in 2025. If you’re new to the game, check out our handy guides, here.