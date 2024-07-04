Session: Skate Sim getting Paris content

To celebrate its player base of over 2 million players, NACON and creā-ture Studios have announced Session: Skate Sim will be getting Paris content on July 18. This additional content will allow players the chance to skate in some of the iconic locations in Paris, France. The Trocadéro esplanade and staircases, the ramps and pyramids of Place de la République, and the banks of the Seine will all be available to players as they pull off all kinds of moves.

Session: Skate Sim invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life, when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favorite stunt. The game’s ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the “True Stance Stick”, where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video.

The developers have continued to support Session: Skate Sim since launch, and this Paris update is a part of even more content going into the future. It has been on PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra since January 10, and continues to bring new players in. We reviewed back in 2022 and said “The replay function allows you to recreate the familiar skate videos of the 90s, fisheye camera and all. I didn’t spend a ton of time with this as I was truly terrible for a long time, but if you want to keep a record of some of your prouder moments, it’s a great way to do so. Session: Skate Sim is a remarkable game in how realistic it recreates the skateboarding lifestyle and the skating itself. The controls are difficult to learn, and many will fall off in the early stages, but if you’re persistent, it’s well worth sticking with. Although there’s little hand-holding, practice and determination really does provide tons of satisfaction.”