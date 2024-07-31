WWE 2K24 adds Pat McAfee and friends from today

2K and Visual Concepts today release the latest DLC for WWE 2K24, bringing Pat McAfee and friends to the popular wrestling sim. The WWE 2K24 Pat McAfee Show Pack brings sports personality and WWE commentator McAfee to the game. Ever since arriving to feud with Adam Cole in his NXT days, he’s become a firm favourite with fans. He brings an energy on commentary, teaming with Michael Cole to make weekly WWE programming so much fun.

Along with Pat McAffee, former 11-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl Champion AJ Hawk joins him, as does nine-year NFL cornerback Darius Butler, the legendary Ty Schmit, and the man with the power mullet, “Boston” Connor. As with all previous DLC, they all come with their own MyFACTION card, bringing over 15 new moves and taunts to the game to be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite. Another new addition coming to WWE 2K24 as part of the Pat McAfee Show Pack is the football, a new foreign object that can be thrown by Superstars, or punted by McAfee himself.

The new ‘Iconic Moments Series’ has arrived in WWE 2K24 MyFACTION which features the Diamond gem class tier. If players use the Locker code ‘PATSMMERGIFT24’, they will get an Amethyst Extreme Series Drew McIntyre, 2x Deluxe Punches & Promos Packs, and 3x Faction Wars Tickets. The Pat McAfee Show Pack can be purchased separately, or as part of the WWE 2K24 Season Pass, joining the already released ECW Punk Pack and Post Malone & Friends Pack.

We loved WWE 2K24 when it released in March and said “WWE 2K24 is the best the series has ever been, with some major and minor additions to every mode, customisation, and the most important factor, it’s gameplay. It feels so good to know WWE 2K games are back to being great, and while the MyRISE stories are a little silly and MyGM can still be frustrating in terms of getting the right balance for high ratings, I was enamoured by everything it has to offer. It looks phenomenal in both the character animations and arenas, and while some of the voice acting feels a little wooden, I loved this year’s entry more than any other that came before.”