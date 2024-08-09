If you are an aspiring Tekken player from the EU, it is your last chance to register for the open qualifiers for the Red Bull Golden Letters Tekken 8 tournament. As the tournament enters its third iteration, the Red Bull Golden Letters is returning to London’s Red Bull Gaming Sphere this September. Aspiring amateurs in the EU have their last chance to register for the open qualifiers for a chance to compete against the newly-announced invited pro players.

Included amongst these invited pro players are legends in the competitive Tekken scene including EVO 2024 champion and Red Bull Player Arslan “Arsland Ash” Siddique, and four-time EVO finalist and Red Bull Player Hoa “Anakin” Luu. Mateo “SourPiggy” Davila will be attending to compete against some of the best in the world after securing his spot in the tournament via the North American open-qualifier.

Tekken 8 hopefuls from across the EU can register to compete in the online open qualifiers for Red Bull Golden Letters taking place on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Those who are interested in competing can register here.

Several pro-players competing at Red Bull Golden Letters have just been revealed, with additional players still to be announced. They include:

Jae-hyun “CherryBerryMango” Kim

Stephen “Speedkicks” Stafford

Joseph “Joey Fury” Bennett

Benjamin “Yagami” Torngdee

Kim “JDCR” Hyun-jin

Lim “Ulsan” Soo-hoon

Arslan “Arsland Ash” Siddique

Hozumi “YUYU” Matoba

Hoa “Anakin” Luu

Hassan “Joka” Rehman

Alexandre “AK” Lavarez

Georges “Jodd” Nguende.

Mateo “SourPiggy” Davila qualified for the tournament via the North American open qualifier last month, taking one of four global qualifier spots. These open qualifiers offer the Global Tekken community the chance to prove their worth and potentially compete against the world’s top Tekken 8 professionals at Red Bull Golden Letters later this year.

The two remaining dedicated open qualifiers will be taking place offline in Japan and the United Kingdom, and will be taking place on the following dates:

Japan – August 17, 2024

United Kingdom – September 7, 2024

Red Bull Golden Letters will feature the return of its unique format that encourages perfect play, rewarding players who achieve ‘PERFECT’ and ‘GREAT’ scores, aka ‘The Golden Letters’, with automatic wins. This year’s tournament also features an all-new 20-player group stage, where players will spend the first day competing for a spot in the top 12 elimination bracket on day two.

The two-day action-packed tournament will be broadcast live from the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London on twitch.tv/redbull and youtube.com/c/redbullgaming

More information on Red Bull Golden Letters, including the Open Qualifiers, can also be found at redbull.co.uk/goldenletters