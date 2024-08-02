The Eternal Life of Goldman, new handcrafted platformer, revealed at THQ Nordic Showcase 2024

The annual THQ Nordic Showcase is always an interesting mix of new IP and reworked classics, and this year was no exception – but one of the most interesting games shown might just end up being one of the most interesting games of 2024. Step forward The Eternal Life of Goldman, a brand new 2D precision platformer from developer Weappy.

Immediately striking to look at, The Eternal Life of Goldman is entirely “hand-crafted”, featuring no computer-generated imagery or AI input. Every screen is unique, with a wealth of detail in both the fore- and background. It’s stunning in motion, with intricate, hand-drawn environments and some gorgeous animation.

While it looks like a typical Metroidvania in the reveal trailer (below), it’s more linear, with a full narrative that sees heroic pensioner Goldman attempting to save a beautiful-yet-macabre world from itself. Eschewing backtracking for a world that gradually opens up as you move through it, you’ll still unlock new abilities as you go. Goldman is equipped with a special cane that can take on new properties thanks to various mods such as a hook handle for hanging onto or pulling rings, and a bouncy shaft that acts like a pogo stick to propel him higher.

You can also use the cane to interact with the world in other ways. A whip of light allows you to create bridges, while you can also cast light to reveal secrets. The trailer shows some mild environmental puzzles, a miniboss fight, and a lot of bouncing and jumping. It’s a precision platformer, after all, and will require some considerable dexterity to overcome.

Made with the Unity engine, The Eternal Life of Goldman takes place in a world that is equal parts wondrous and nightmarish, as painterly landscapes and bright jungles give way to grotesque temples and dark, abandoned villages. Based on a mixture of Jewish, Greek, and Mesopotamian mythology, we’re assured that Weappy’s game will focus on themes of life, death, and existence.

Set to release some time this year, The Eternal Life of Goldman will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.