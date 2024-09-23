Amazon reveals stats for the New World: Aeternum open beta

Ahead of the October 15th launch for New World: Aeternum on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5, Amazon Games has released some stats from the open beta.

The team used the beta as a chance to test the game scale ahead of launch, with Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games saying: “As we prepare to take New World into an exciting new chapter, we’re encouraged by the early reaction from players who came together in Aeternum for the first time across console and PC. Our sincere thanks to all who participated, and we’re so excited for players everywhere to finally experience all that New World: Aeternum has to offer on October 15”.

In just under a month, we will embark upon an exciting new chapter with New World: Aeternum — a fresh and compelling experience for PC and console players alike. New World: Aeternum has been fully enhanced for console, with total feature parity for PC players and cross-play functionality. All of the optimizations and enhancements made for console will be available for PC players. New World: Aeternum will debut with a major content update, fully revamped storytelling approach with enhanced dialogue, in-game cinematics and pre-rendered scenes, the first-ever large-scale PvP zone, challenging 10-player raids, new endgame solo trials, and more. In addition, players will enjoy high-quality visuals and performance, input parity, combat action optimizations such as target locking and aim assist, and controller navigation and accessibility features.

From the stats, we now know that the most popular archetype is Swordbearer. Following on from that, there’s Ranger, Occultist, Mystic, and Soldier. Likewise, we know that the bow was the most used weapon, with Sword, Fire Staff, Great Sword, and Hatchet following on. On and the deadliest enemy was “Medea”.

There were 10,454,330 quests completed during the open beta (which only lasted three days), and 168 players attempted the Sandwurm Fight, all of whom perished, apparently. 39,664,622 enemies were killed in the open world, and 986,367 enemies were killed in the Amrine Excavation Expedition.

New World: Aeternum is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 15th.