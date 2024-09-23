Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game teaser trailer released

Milestone and Feld Motor Sports, Inc have released a teaser trailer for Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game, coming in 2025.

The thirty second trailer doesn’t feature a whole lot of gameplay, but claims the game has been “re-invented from the ground up”, and says it’ll be powered by a new engine, as it’s using Unreal Engine 5. There will be a “new look”, new “physics, ruts”, and the trailer says that this time you can enjoy the full 2025 season.

Check out the new treaser trailer, below:

Two years since the last instalment, the video offers a glimpse of what’s to come in the new chapter of the franchise, which has been rebuilt from the ground up to offer Supercross fans the most authentic and engaging gaming experience yet. For the first time, players will get to live the thrills of the current season and even anticipate the official schedule by racing with the 2025 official rosters, tracks, and bikes alongside the course of the real 2025 championship season. Making the most out of Unreal Engine 5, the game will feature unprecedented graphics as well as a new physics system to deliver a whole new level of realism and simulation. Meeting one of the strongest requests of the community, Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game introduces a dynamic terrain deformation system with evolving ruts. Beyond visual evidence, these will add a fresh layer of dynamism to the gameplay, as tracks will now change at every lap with dirt accumulating on the terrain and creating banks and ruts.

“We’re so excited to have finally announced Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game” – said Game Director Sebastiano Stefanetto – “This new chapter is the result of intensive work and an extended development span that we took to ensure the game fully meets the demands of our community. We have carefully listened to our players’ feedback and worked to deliver the most spectacular, rough, and dirty entry in the series. We are confident that our efforts will take the adrenaline and fun to new heights, entertaining both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

“To have the 2025 iteration of the game be available during the 2025 Supercross season is a significant accomplishment that we are proud to be a part of” – said Mike Muye, Sr. Director of Operations for Feld Motor Sports. “It’s going to be another thrilling season, and we’re excited to share it in real-time with players around the world.”

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game is coming to PC (Via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X in 2025.