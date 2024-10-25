Little Nightmares 2 enhanced edition physical copies out now

Bandai Namco has announced that Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition is out now for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

It seems ray-tracing is definitely making a big comeback with the PS5 Pro, and now Little Nightmares 2 has ray-traced reflections with the enhanced edition. The publisher says: “Join Mono and Six for the first time, or once again, in the second installment of the Little Nightmares franchise, now in mesmerizing 4K with Ray-traced reflections, increased resolution of details and immersive audio to surround you in the dark universe of Little Nightmares.”

Released in 2021, the game has sold “more than 5 million units since release”. Check out our video review, below:

In this title, play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, a girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate. The physical version of Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you already own either a physical or digital copy of Little Nightmares II, this Enhanced Edition is already available for free on your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam.

Little Nightmares 3 is due in 2025, though we did get to play a brief preview build, saying: “There’s a heavy reliance on teamwork that adds an interesting new twist to the nightmare’s formula, not that it’s ever grown old in my eyes. I’ve always been a big fan of the series and the prospect of working together with a friend to overcome the obstacles ahead sounds like a fantastic addition that I can’t wait to get my teeth into at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Little Nightmares 2 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.