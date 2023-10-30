Little Nightmares 3 video shows 18 minutes of co-op gameplay

Bandai Namco has released a new 18 minute long video for Little Nightmares 3 showing off lots of co-op between Low and Alone.

In the new Little Nightmares 3 video, released on Friday (28th October), Bandai Namco describes the gameplay as follows: “Join Low and Alone as they attempt to face the many hidden hazards of the Necropolis. They’ll need to creep carefully, though… No one gets to toddle through Monster Baby’s playground without a little game of hide and seek”.

Check out the new gameplay, below:

Embark on a new adventure in the unique world of Little Nightmares. In Little Nightmares III, you follow the journey of Low & Alone, as they search for a path that could lead them out of the Nowhere. Trapped within the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing places, the two friends will have to work together to survive in a dangerous world full of delusions and escape the grasp of an even greater threat lurking in the shadows. For the first time in the franchise, face your childhood fears together with a friend in online co-op, or in solo with an AI companion.

Chris White really enjoyed the previous game in the series, saying “Little Nightmares II tells a beautiful yet fragile story of friendship, sadness, and searching for the light in the darkness. The puzzles are well-designed, the music is stunning, and the visuals are on another level. It surpasses the original in every way, not just in how it looks or plays, but in the way the horror hits a lot closer to home that I ever could’ve imagined. It goes without saying, but Tarsier’s follow-up is a work of passion and poetry, always asking you to look not just at what’s behind the television screen, but at what’s in front of it as well”.

Little Nightmares 3 is coming to PC, Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X in 2024.