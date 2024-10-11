The Rise of the Golden Idol gets release date

Playstack and Color Gray have announced that their highly-anticipated sequel The Rise of the Golden Idol will be releasing on November 12. Coming to PC, consoles, and mobile, the follow-up to The Case of the Golden Idol features plenty of new cases to solve and improved mechanics.

Three centuries following the unspeakable fate of the Cloudsleys in The Case of the Golden Idol, the legend of the eponymous relic has all but faded. Now it is carried only in small whispers, uttered as an obscene myth. Some are determined for this to change.

The Rise of the Golden Idol follows a tenacious relic hunter on a quest to unearth the powerful artifact that – if the legend is true – can reshape the world.

As the observer, you must investigate 20 strange cases of crime, death and depravity. Like before with The Case of the Golden Idol, you are free to investigate however you wish and build your own theory.

You must make sense of a grand mystery that unravels across an age of hallucinogens, fax machines, parapsychology and TV guides.

Enlightenment seekers, convicts, chat show hosts and corporate middle management will all have a role to play in the wider mysteries that unfold. Like always, many of these subjects will have their own motives. Some will be carrying more than agendas.