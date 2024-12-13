Playstack reveals One Move Away, a new cozy narrative game

The publisher behind runaway success Balatro, PlayStack, has announced a new cozy narrative puzzle game called One Move Away.

It may look like a VR game, but it isn’t, so don’t be fooled by the hands you can see in the trailer. Developed by Ramage Games the team revealed One Move Away, a “unique first-person narrative driven puzzle game that turns the act of packing into a heartfelt journey” at The Game Awards 2024, adding: “Launching in 2025 for PC and consoles, One Move Away explores life’s pivotal moments through the lens of moving, both physically and emotionally.”

Check out the trailer, below:

At its core, One Move Away is about more than just packing boxes. Players step into the lives of three characters, uncovering their personal stories and emotions hidden within the items they pack. Each move offers a fresh perspective on the excitement, melancholy, and nostalgia of starting a new chapter. Moving isn’t just a task, it’s an experience. One Move Away celebrates your personal style, whether you carefully stack every box or cram items in and hope for the best. Every packed car boot is a puzzle, but how you solve it is entirely up to you. As you progress through three interwoven storylines, you’ll feel the thrill of a leap into the unknown and the quiet ache of returning to a familiar place that no longer feels the same. Through over 20 handcrafted levels, One Move Away delivers cozy gameplay with emotional depth.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Three Unique Stories: Experience life’s transitions through the eyes of three distinct characters.

Experience life’s transitions through the eyes of three distinct characters. Creative Puzzle Gameplay: Pack and load your way, from methodical strategies to delightful chaos.

Pack and load your way, from methodical strategies to delightful chaos. Effortless Controls: Pick up, rotate, and place items with intuitive, minimalist gameplay.

Pick up, rotate, and place items with intuitive, minimalist gameplay. Cozy Aesthetic: Immerse yourself in a charming art style and a soothing soundtrack.

One Move Away is coming to PC and consoles in 2025.