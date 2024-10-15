Wayfinder launches out of Early Access on October 21 like a whole new game

Originally billed as an MMO, Airship Syndicate’s Wayfinder launched to a mess of server issues and technical problems, followed swiftly by the closure of Digital Extreme’s External Publishing Branch, leaving Wayfinder without a publisher and floundering in the wind.

However, not a studio to be beaten, Airship Syndicate have come back swinging, putting Wayfinder back into Early Access while overhauling pretty much every system and rebuilding the game from the ground up as a 3-player co-op ARPG that remains playable solo and ditches MMO staples like the dreaded MTX shop.

It now features a full campaign, as well as “Lost Zones”, largely carried over from the original incarnation. These are solo or group dungeons with randomised layout and loot, designed for grinding away in. Not only that, but the 1.0 release also brings us the Crucible, a huge open world zone built to be explored. Rare mini-bosses, hidden secrets, and valuable loot await the brave Wayfinder who takes on its challenges. It even comes with its own grappling hook to help you get around when completing patrol missions and exploring the two Crucible dungeons.

Check out the short sneak peek below:

With an overhaul to talent trees, the loot economy and the armour and customisation systems, Wayfinder 1.0 will have a greater focus on personal development and build-crafting. There are no microstransactions, either, so everything from armour, weapons and even other Wayfinders are all earnable in-game. The 3000+ items previously available from the cash shop are all now available in the game, with a load of new items such as mounts, skins, and housing items added in.

Speaking of which, an 8th Wayfinder, the Arcanist, joins the roster at launch. This Wayfinder is primarily a magic-user as the name suggests, and will make a great addition to any trio of adventurers.

And if all these changes aren’t quite enough to entice you back, the Critical Role Supporter Pack will be available at launch, combining the worlds of Wayfinder and Vox Machina with over 30 special items inspired by the now-legendary role-playing series.

Wayfinder 1.0 goes live on PC and PlayStation 5 on October 21.