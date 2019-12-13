Riot Games Announces Two New League of Legends Games

Riot Games has announced a new label, Riot Forge, and the first two games developed under it. The first is Ruined King: A League of Legends Story developed by Airship Syndicate (maker of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and the recent Darksiders Genesis) and the second is CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, developed by Double Stallion Games.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will be a story-driven, turn-based RPG set in the city of Bilgewater and will even allow players to explore the Shadow Isles for the first time.

“We’re excited to be working with Riot Forge for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story,”said Joe Madureira, CEO at Airship Syndicate. “We’ve always thought the events of Burning Tides created a rich opportunity for so many great stories, we’re thrilled by the opportunity to move the lore forward and bring Bilgewater and Shadow Isles to life like never before.”

Meanwhile, CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a single player, action-platformer. Taking place in the world of Zaun, a young inventor named Ekko and will centre around his ability to manipulate time and the consequences of doing so.

“Ekko is such a unique champion with an energetic personality that’s a joy to work with,” said Lee Thomas, Creative Director at Double Stallion Games. “We are immersing ourselves in the spectacular city of Zaun, which has such an interesting and rich culture with its juxtaposition to Piltover, and are looking forward to giving players a new way to experience the League of Legends Universe.”

Both Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story are in development for consoles and PC, with no specifics mentioned as of yet. Visit the Riot Forge website for more information.