Astral Ascent having a crossover with Dead Cells

Astral Ascent developer Hibernian Workshop has announced the game is having a crossover with Dead Cells, adding new weapons and more.

The team says :”We are very proud of this collaboration as Dead Cells is the most popular of our genre of Platformer Roguelike games it is probably the game that defined this genre the most. It is also a game we took inspiration from for its fluidity of movement and nervous action.”

Check out the teaser trailer, below:

The collaboration is coming on November 27th, though the team says there will be extra discounts when the update hits, so if you don’t own it now, you could wait. There will be “5 unique weapons from Dead Cells” added to the game, as follows:

Nutcracker for Kiran

Throwing Knives for Ayla

Wrenching Whip for Octave

Scythe Claw for Calie

Symmetrical Lance for Yamat

Each of the weapons will come with 15 new passives as well. The team adds: “We are also introducing a new system in the 1.9 update, you will be able to hold 2 weapons at once, giving you more strategy opportunities and powerful combos with weapon passives!”, adding: “We didn’t show anything from 1.9 before today but we will be able to share more on our Discord Server and Twitter of what is coming in just 2 weeks from now”.

In our review of the game, we said: “Astral Ascent is one of the best Roguelikes on the market, and one that deserves the same recognition as the genre leaders. The action combat just feels sensational, and there are so many dense systems to master and meaningful upgrades to unlock as you play. If I was trapped in my house and forced to only play one game for the rest of the year, I would pick Astral Ascent without hesitation and have an absolute blast.”

Astral Ascent is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch.