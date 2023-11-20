Podcast 538: Remnant 2 DLC, Persona 5 Tactica, Astral Ascent

While there are plenty of big games still coming out to chat about on the podcast, the team are back on Remnant 2, it seems. Chris Hyde and Adam have been playing the first DLC pack for it, The Awakened King adds loads more content, a new archetype, and new weapons and gear, and the duo apparently can’t get enough of it.

Meanwhile, Lyle has been beavering away at Persona 5 Tactica, to see if that is any good, but also dipping back into a game we covered in early access what feels like ages ago: now that Astral Ascent is hitting 1.0, has it delivered on what we hoped for back in September 2022, when Lyle said it “could be the next great Roguelike”?

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can ensure you never miss another episode by subscribing on YouTube, and hitting that bell button so you get a notification on your device the second it goes live. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing, on Twitch?