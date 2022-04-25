After a slight lull in new games to talk about on the podcast, it seems we’ve been blessed with massive updates, new games, and some indie corkers.
Adam Cook has been playing eFootball 2022 after it’s first proper update, and while he started playing it because he felt an obligation to do so, could it… could it actually be good now? Elsewhere, Astral Ascent has Lyle drooling while his PC is being fixed, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a weird experience, apparently, despite being the umpteenth LEGO game on the market.
What horrific things will Lyle say this week when asked questions from our live and pre-requested questions? Will his shirt let him get away with murder on this week’s podcast?
You can contact us for listener questions via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.
Download the audio MP3, here. Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify