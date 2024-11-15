Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza gets new information

Ryu Ga Gotoku has released plenty of new information about combat and life on the seas in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza. Everything from Goro Majima’s battle styles to ship customisation is covered in the new details, and we for one cannot wait to get started in Hawaii once again.
Taking place after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the game follows Goro Majima as he reclaims his memories, forms his own pirate crew, and conquers the open sea in search of legendary treasure.
Here is all the new information as revealed by Ryu Ga Gotoku and SEGA regarding Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza:
Battle Styles
- When battling in the “Mad Dog” style, players can freely combine fists and kicks with knife strokes to perform a variety of lightning-quick blows and aerial combos to defeat enemies in style. Players can fill up their Madness Gauge by dishing out damage and summon a group of shadowy doppelgangers to multiply Majima’s destructive force.
- With the “Sea Dog” style, players can dual-wield cutlasses to combine exhilarating slash combos with pirate gear, building up to brutal finishing moves. By advancing the story, players will also be able to use the Madness Gauge to summon four types of dark deities using treasures known as “Dark Instruments.”
Sidearms & Dark Instruments
- In combat, players will be able to utilize three unique sidearms: Cutlass Boomerang, Pistol and Chain Hook. Each sidearm lets you dive deeper into the Sea Dog style’s full potential – the cutlass boomerang enables Majima to unleash a wide range of damage, the charged pistol provides explosive blowback punishment, and the chain hook lets players propel themselves toward enemies at immense speed to deal decisive blows.
- Plundered from the ships of defeated rival pirate crew, a variety of Dark Instruments call upon cursed creatures that strike terror into the hearts of Majima’s enemies! Playing the violin summons hungry man-eating sharks to the battlefield to tear up threats with their teeth, while the guitar calls upon a massive ape that unleashes immense uppercuts upon enemies. Playing the saxophone conjures an avian ally who whips up torturous tornadoes and blowing into the ocarina beckons terrifying jellyfish from the briny deep with shocking effect.
Naval Combat
- When fighting enemies at sea, it’s either sink or be sunk. Players will captain their ship, the Goro Maru, away from incoming fire and bombard enemies with cannon volleys before boarding the opposing ship to take down the rival captain and his crew in an all-out deck brawl.
- To kick arrrss in naval battles, players will need to modify their ship and strategically deploy its crew. Rearrange your ship’s appearance and design to your liking, then reinforce the armor and deck out your armaments.
- To claim victory, players will need to rely on Majima’s abilities and different crewmates’ skills in deck battles. Each crewmate brings different traits to the table – some focus more on offense, while others are tailored to healing.
- The Pirates’ Coliseum in Madlantis is a battle arena like no other, with a variety of different challenges: from one-on-one matches to chaotic free-for-alls against nine other crews. All sorts of destructive discovery awaits Majima and his trusty crew.