Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza gets new information

Ryu Ga Gotoku has released plenty of new information about combat and life on the seas in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza. Everything from Goro Majima’s battle styles to ship customisation is covered in the new details, and we for one cannot wait to get started in Hawaii once again.

Taking place after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the game follows Goro Majima as he reclaims his memories, forms his own pirate crew, and conquers the open sea in search of legendary treasure.

Here is all the new information as revealed by Ryu Ga Gotoku and SEGA regarding Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza:

Battle Styles