Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ‘Character Spotlight’ videos released

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku have released fifteen character spotlight videos on the official SEGA YouTube channel for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The videos highlight characters like Ichiban Kazuga, Kazuma Kiryu, and Koichi Adachi, giving players the chance to dive a little deeper into the story of Infinite Wealth and get to know the colourful cast, including both the heroes and their enemies.

Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who’s no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

As if hype levels couldn’t be any higher, these videos highlight the seriousness of RGG’s upcoming game, but there’s also humour in them, covering every possible emotion players are likely going to go through in the epic RPG. We get to see more on the mysterious group known as the overseers, as well as “Hawaii’s most famous Yakuza” Yutaka Yamai.

Last month, we played Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name, and in our review we said, “Like A Dragon Gaiden is a wonderful game that has some amazing moments, but it’s also a lot of fun to play. Combat is thrilling regardless of the fighting style, with both having advantages in battle. The minigames are in abundance, giving you plenty for Kiryu to do when not chasing down gangsters, and even the sub stories, while not as enjoyable as previous games, have some cool nods to the legacy Ryu Ga Gotoku have done so well to craft. In what could potentially be Kiryu’s final chapter in an action-adventure title, it does more than enough to satisfy fans of the series, whilst still offering enough for new players to enjoy.”

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches January 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC). You can watch the Kazuma Kiryu video from the character spotlight playlist below: