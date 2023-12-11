Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth gets ‘Bucket List’ story trailer

As part of the newly announced Like a Dragon Day, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku released a brand new story trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Like a Dragon Day is a new initiative to celebrate the launch of the Yakuza series which started in 2005, and the new trailer is a gift to the fans.

Depending on how well you know the story of Kazuma Kiryu, this new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is going to hit hard. In a previous story trailer, it was revealed that the series’ protagonist had been diagnosed with cancer. It’s was a big shock, but until now, fans weren’t really aware of how bad it was, or if it would be something Kiryu could recover from.

The new trailer shows Kiryu creating a bucket list to try and tick off all the things he wants to do before he passes, making sure there’s nothing left undone or unsaid. It has a sombre tone with little in the way of Ryu Gaa Gotoku’s light-heartedness, instead opting for a trailer that highlights the seriousness of the situation. If Kiryu does die in Infinite Wealth, it will be a sad day for those fans who’ve fallen in love with the Yakuza and Like a Dragon series.

We recently saw Kiryu in RGG’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. In our review, we said, “Like A Dragon Gaiden is a wonderful game that has some amazing moments, but it’s also a lot of fun to play. Combat is thrilling regardless of the fighting style, with both having advantages in battle. The minigames are in abundance, giving you plenty for Kiryu to do when not chasing down gangsters, and even the sub stories, while not as enjoyable as previous games, have some cool nods to the legacy Ryu Ga Gotoku have done so well to craft. In what could potentially be Kiryu’s final chapter in an action-adventure title, it does more than enough to satisfy fans of the series, whilst still offering enough for new players to enjoy.”

You can watch the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ‘Bucket List’ story trailer below: