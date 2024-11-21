theHunter: Call of the Wild getting three new DLC packs

Developer Expansive Worlds has announced three new DLC packs and a free update for theHunter: Call of the Wild, coming December 3rd.

The DLC is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Windows), and will be: The “Salzwiesen Park,” “German Shorthaired Pointer,” and “Hunters’ Choice: Bolt-Action Rifle Pack”. All three will be available for separate individual purchase, although there will also be a “Winter Hunting Bundle” which will cost you $15.99, and only be available until January 31st, 2025.

The free update will also be hitting on December 3rd, and will add new “Hunter Challenges”, as well as two new “Great Ones”, and more.

Here’s the full details, from the press release:

Take a journey to Schleswig-Holstein, sitting near the border of northern Germany and Denmark, and experience the natural beauty of possibly one of the best waterfowl hunting spots in the world with the “Salzwiesen Park” DLC. Explore a compact salt marsh habitat teeming with 15 different species, including two new birds – the plump Gadwall and distinctive Ferruginous Duck – plus two new “Great Ones!” (These Great Ones will also become available in other reserves through the free update.) The DLC also adds the Clay Shooting Range, where you can put your accuracy skills to the test and compete against friends, as well as the new GOPI 10G GRAND Shotgun. The “Salzwiesen Park” DLC launches on Dec. 3 for $6.99. The “German Shorthaired Pointer” DLC introduces a third dog breed to theHunter: Call of the Wild! On your command, this new hunting companion will point you in the direction of your desired prey, helping players track down animals faster. Players who already own the Bloodhound or Labrador Retriever are in for a real treat: through a free new update coming on Dec. 3 for all dog owners, you can customize your very own expert hunting dog by enhancing one dog with the skills of two! For example, by combining the skills of a Pointer and a Retriever, you can train your dog to skillfully flush out birds and efficiently retrieve them after you’ve taken your shot. The “German Shorthaired Pointer” DLC launches on Dec. 3 for $5.99.

The “Hunters’ Choice: Bolt-Action Rifle Pack” is the first-ever DLC made in direct partnership with theHunter: Call of the Wild’s amazing community. The pack includes three bolt-action rifles chosen by fans – the Vallgarda .375, Johansson .450, and Fors Elite .300 – each tailored with different characteristics to engage a variety of animal classes with impressive accuracy. The “Hunters’ Choice: Bolt-Action Rifle Pack” will launch on Dec. 3 for $4.99. A free update is also on the way for all theHunter: Call of the Wild players on Dec. 3. Beyond the new dog skill customization feature and two new Great Ones (Pheasant and Red Fox), the update will introduce “Hunter Challenges,” offering both daily and weekly challenges that players can complete to earn in-game currency. Additionally, photo challenges will also make a comeback!

theHunter: Call of the Wild is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.