Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles “Architecture II” update detailed

Solo dev Tomas Sala has detailed a large update hitting today for Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles, called “Architecture II”.
In the Steam post, Sala explains: “This closes of a modest period of rest and precedes the bigger “Edge of the World” update that will see a new area of the Ursee unlocked.”
The article posted by the dev also contains a look back on the previous updates, and the year the title has had, but the Architecture II update is as follows:
This update brings new content , new top tier buildings your population will erect when supplied with enough resources and with enough faction influence. There’s a good selection of them and the generation system fort his also has improved to make your creations look even better.
The new content is as follows:
- new architecture flourishes for the Mongres style
- new top tier Freehouse buildings.
- harbor wharves added when your harbor has access to wood
- harbor iron works added when your harbor has access to iron
- harbor gravel storage added when your harbor has aces to stone
Here’s a look at the update in preview video form:
Aside the larger updates, above, there are also updates to balancing:
- advanced captains cost an amount of splinters to hire
- advanced commanders cost an amount of splinters to hire
- reduced industry density in stone quarry so the animated objects don’t overlap so much (reduces output slightly)
Quality of Life changes:
- reduced the illegal building zone around the rear of a harbour
- resource icons on trade routes on the map go red if they are supplied but no captain is transporting them
- opening the captain menu doesn’t set you to the highest floor
- fixed capital ships not running away from your flagship when escorting.
- polished and improved the ambient occlusion post processing effect, making for a more defined settlement.
And lastly, some fixes:
- Patrolling faction ships aren’t seen as hostile by your forces if you aren’t at war.
- iron resource buildings have more glow
- made top tier buildings conform to their pathway better (aligned to the direction)
- prevented top tier buildings from sinking into the shallows too much
- added extra crane to stone quarry
- flags are loaded properly for outposts
- if you had a trade route with no captains assigned and have no captains the wrong advisor text is shown when trying to open the menu
Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles is out now on PC via Steam.