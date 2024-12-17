0 comments

Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles “Architecture II” update detailed

by on December 17, 2024
Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles "Architecture II"
 

Solo dev Tomas Sala has detailed a large update hitting today for Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles, called “Architecture II”.

In the Steam post, Sala explains: “This closes of a modest period of rest and precedes the bigger “Edge of the World” update that will see a new area of the Ursee unlocked.”

The article posted by the dev also contains a look back on the previous updates, and the year the title has had, but the Architecture II update is as follows:

This update brings new content , new top tier buildings your population will erect when supplied with enough resources and with enough faction influence. There’s a good selection of them and the generation system fort his also has improved to make your creations look even better.

The new content is as follows:

  • new architecture flourishes for the Mongres style
  • new top tier Freehouse buildings.
  • harbor wharves added when your harbor has access to wood
  • harbor iron works added when your harbor has access to iron
  • harbor gravel storage added when your harbor has aces to stone

Here’s a look at the update in preview video form:

 

Aside the larger updates, above, there are also updates to balancing:

  • advanced captains cost an amount of splinters to hire
  • advanced commanders cost an amount of splinters to hire
  • reduced industry density in stone quarry so the animated objects don’t overlap so much (reduces output slightly)

Quality of Life changes:

  • reduced the illegal building zone around the rear of a harbour
  • resource icons on trade routes on the map go red if they are supplied but no captain is transporting them
  • opening the captain menu doesn’t set you to the highest floor
  • fixed capital ships not running away from your flagship when escorting.
  • polished and improved the ambient occlusion post processing effect, making for a more defined settlement.

And lastly, some fixes:

  • Patrolling faction ships aren’t seen as hostile by your forces if you aren’t at war.
  • iron resource buildings have more glow
  • made top tier buildings conform to their pathway better (aligned to the direction)
  • prevented top tier buildings from sinking into the shallows too much
  • added extra crane to stone quarry
  • flags are loaded properly for outposts
  • if you had a trade route with no captains assigned and have no captains the wrong advisor text is shown when trying to open the menu

Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles is out now on PC via Steam.

Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer ChroniclesTomas SalaWired Productions

