Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles “Architecture II” update detailed

Solo dev Tomas Sala has detailed a large update hitting today for Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles, called “Architecture II”.

In the Steam post, Sala explains: “This closes of a modest period of rest and precedes the bigger “Edge of the World” update that will see a new area of the Ursee unlocked.”

The article posted by the dev also contains a look back on the previous updates, and the year the title has had, but the Architecture II update is as follows:

This update brings new content , new top tier buildings your population will erect when supplied with enough resources and with enough faction influence. There’s a good selection of them and the generation system fort his also has improved to make your creations look even better.

The new content is as follows:

new architecture flourishes for the Mongres style

new top tier Freehouse buildings.

harbor wharves added when your harbor has access to wood

harbor iron works added when your harbor has access to iron

harbor gravel storage added when your harbor has aces to stone

Here’s a look at the update in preview video form:

Aside the larger updates, above, there are also updates to balancing:

advanced captains cost an amount of splinters to hire

advanced commanders cost an amount of splinters to hire

reduced industry density in stone quarry so the animated objects don’t overlap so much (reduces output slightly)

Quality of Life changes:

reduced the illegal building zone around the rear of a harbour

resource icons on trade routes on the map go red if they are supplied but no captain is transporting them

opening the captain menu doesn’t set you to the highest floor

fixed capital ships not running away from your flagship when escorting.

polished and improved the ambient occlusion post processing effect, making for a more defined settlement.

And lastly, some fixes:

Patrolling faction ships aren’t seen as hostile by your forces if you aren’t at war.

iron resource buildings have more glow

made top tier buildings conform to their pathway better (aligned to the direction)

prevented top tier buildings from sinking into the shallows too much

added extra crane to stone quarry

flags are loaded properly for outposts

if you had a trade route with no captains assigned and have no captains the wrong advisor text is shown when trying to open the menu

Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles is out now on PC via Steam.