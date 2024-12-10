Yooka-Replaylee developer commentary video released

Playtonic has released a developer commentary video for Yooka-Replaylee, which shows footage from Glitterglaze Glacier, but with the Studio Head chatting about it.

The video features Steve James (Senior Community Manager) chatting with Gavin Price (Studio Head) about the game, and covers a lot of topics, in the hour long video.

You can watch it below, but we’ve dropped the notes from the developer (via Steam) below as well, in case you want to know more about it before you jump in.

Here’s the topics covered:

Coinelius' coins' new colour: Coinelius, the helpful piggy bank and new character edition to Yooka-Replaylee has already undergone a change with his beautiful platinum coins having stolen the golden hues of the Quill because…

Level-specific Quills: Having given up their golden coat to Coinelius' coins, Quills now come in a variety of colours as they become specific to the level the player is currently in. Why is this? Because our crafty salesman Trowzer has gotten pickier over the years.

Trowzer's new wares: The role of Trowzer is fundamentally changing in Yooka-Replaylee with a whole new set of wares to sell. What these wares are we are not ready to reveal quite yet.

All moves from the beginning: In one of the bigger changes to the game, and why the role of our beloved salesman has changed, is that players will have access to the full arsenal of Yooka and Laylee's moves from the start of the game.

New Pagie pieces collectible: A new collectible has joined the roster in the form of Pagie pieces. Collecting these will unlock additional bonuses.

Levels available in their "expanded" stage from the start: In another change to the original Yooka-Laylee, levels will now be available in their entirety from the very start.

Developer Playtonic says it will have more to share in the New Year for Yooka-Replaylee, but did confirm that if you own Yooka-Laylee on Steam you will get a discount on the new game, and that they’re “working with the console platforms to ensure this too”.