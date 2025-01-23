Tales of Kenzera developer Surgent Studios partners with Pocketpair for next game

The studio behind Tales of Kenzera, Surgent Studios has announced it has partnered with Pocketpair (Craftopia, Palworld) for it’s next game.

Interestingly, the new game won’t be set in the Tales of the Kenzera universe of Surgent Studios’ previous excellent title, and instead will be a horror game, and it’s planned for release later this year.

Abubakar Salim, CEO of Surgent Studios, said, “Both Surgent and Pocketpair are well-versed in taking risks. We noticed a pattern in the entertainment industry, and Pocketpair has given us the opportunity to make a horror game about it. It will be short and weird, and we think players will be interested in what we have to say.”

That said, it doesn’t seem to be the end of the Kenzera universe, with Salim saying: “We’re still in earnest conversation about further projects set in the Tales of Kenzera universe, but this will be a standalone piece: a mile marker between where we’ve come from and where we’re going.”

John Buckley, Head of Pocketpair Publishing, said, “As the games industry continues to grow, more and more games find themselves struggling to get funded or greenlit. We think this is a real shame, because there are so many incredible creators and ideas out there that just need a little help to become incredible games.”

Buckley continues: “We were instantly fascinated by Abubakar’s creative vision for a horror game on a topic he’s uniquely qualified to explore. The ultimate goal of Pocketpair Publishing is to find creators with a genuine passion for games and enable them to create fun, new experiences for gamers all over the world.”

It’s great to see Surgent Studios will be releasing a new game this year, as we really liked Tales of Kenzera. In our review we said: “Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a well-made, confident adventure with a small but earnest cast, some great voice-acting, and fluid, addictive platforming. It doesn’t take the genre in any new directions, but doesn’t rest on its laurels either, delivering an enjoyable, challenging, and moving experience that will please any fan of the genre.”.