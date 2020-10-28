Anker PowerCore 10k Wireless review

I had been using the Anker PowerCore 10k Wireless power bank for a few weeks to charge the phones and various tablets in my house, but I wasn’t super overly impressed with it until I took it to work and promptly dropped it down half a flight of stairs. I assumed immediately that it was done with, but checked and tested it anyway, and was shocked to find no drop in performance and barely a mark on its sturdy, rubberized facade.

This is a quality product. But then, Anker rarely produce anything but quality products. Though sturdiness may not be the first thing you look for in a power bank, it’s a handy thing – especially if you’re like me and in the habit of tossing it into a bag on your way out of the door. That build quality is nothing but a benefit, and the sleek, jet-black design means it never looks out of place or in the way on an office desk or kitchen side.

But it’s not all about looks, is it? Well luckily the PowerCore 10k Wireless has a few tricks up its sleeve, too. Firstly, it stores a lot of power. It may not have the biggest capacity available, but it will fully charge my phone (and yes, she’s due an upgrade soon) twice from 0 to 100%, and as a power extender for devices like the Switch, it works very well.

A charging pad on top is great for resting your phone on if you don’t have a wire handy, and it will also charge wireless earbuds or AirPods too. And it doesn’t take long to fully charge. A tiny button on the side will show the current capacity, and if you’re on the go or in a pinch just a little juice is all you’ll need.

Should you need to, you. An charge two devices at once, though obviously at a lower yield. The PowerCore 10k has two USB ports for output and a USB-C port for input, making it super handy for a busy household or office space.

The solid design and top class presentation is part of the reason Anker can charge £30 for this device. You can get a cheaper one easy enough, some which may even match this in performance, but to get one to tick all the boxes you’ll be paying somewhere near this price or higher – and at least Anker is a brand you can trust. The PowerCore 10K Wireless power bank feels expensive to the touch, looks sleek and professional, and above all provides high quality performance when you need it. And you can’t really ask for more than that in a portable battery.

If you’re looking for a device that will perform as well on the move as at home, in an office or a household, that you can drop down the stairs (please don’t do that, though), or sling in your bag or glove compartment on the way to work or college or the gym, the Anker PowerCore 10k Wireless is ideal – just be prepared to pay a little more than the average.